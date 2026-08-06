More than 30 homes in central part of Bishkek to be left without hot water

Hot water will be temporarily shut off in central part of Bishkek on August 6, the municipal enterprise Bishkekteploset reported.

Hot water supply will be suspended from 8.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. due to a heating main connection being made as part of major construction on Frunze Street.

The outage will affect consumers at the following addresses:

Residential buildings:

- Togolok Moldo Street: No. 21, 23, 23a, 23b, 25;

- Logvinenko Street: No. 28/1, 32, 53, 55, 57, 59;

- Frunze Street: No. 475, 495, 497, 499;

- Panfilov Street: No. 188/1, 188/2, 190, 190/1, 200, 200a, 202, 239, 241;

- Zhibek Zholu Avenue: No. 328, 346;

- Orozbekov Street: No. 112, 114, 116, 122.

Administrative and social facilities:

- Togolok Moldo Street, 21a — Financial Intelligence Unit;

- Logvinenko Street, 30 — Maternity Hospital No. 3;

- Logvinenko Street, 30/1 — Family Medicine Center No. 3;

- Zhibek Zholu Avenue, 348 — district administration.