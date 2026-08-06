Kyrgyzstan hosts CIS Military Shooting Championship

A ceremony marking the opening of the Military Service Weapon Shooting Championship was held in Kyrgyzstan on August 5. According to the Ministry of Defense, the competition is being held as part of the 17th Spartakiad of the Friendly Armies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Colonel Almazbek Kozhoshev, Head of the Main Directorate for Daily Military Operations at the Ministry of Defense, said the championship helps improve the professional training of military personnel, serves as an effective platform for exchanging experience, promotes military-applied sports, and strengthens the spirit of military brotherhood among the armed forces of CIS member states.

During the competition, servicemen compete in both individual and team events, performing shooting exercises with AK-74 assault rifles and Makarov pistols.