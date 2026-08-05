Twenty civil servants from Kyrgyzstan to study in Japan

Twenty state and municipal employees from Kyrgyzstan will travel to Japan for training under the JDS scholarship program funded by the Government of Japan.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulan Mamatkanov met with the scholarship recipients. He noted that developing human capital, modernizing public administration, introducing digital technologies and training professional personnel remain among the priorities of state policy.

According to Mamatkanov, Kyrgyzstan highly values its long-standing cooperation with the Government of Japan, the Embassy of Japan in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan International Cooperation Center.

He also recalled that the two sides recently signed an agreement to continue the JDS program, under which Japan provided a grant of 381 million yen ($2,415 million).

«This grant is an investment in the knowledge of our civil servants, their future leadership potential and the further development of the public administration system of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the Deputy Cabinet Chairman said.

This year, 20 state and municipal employees will travel to Japan under the JDS program: 19 will pursue master’s degrees and one will study in a doctoral program.

The JDS program has been implemented in Kyrgyzstan since 2006. Over this period, more than 300 Kyrgyz state and municipal employees have received the opportunity to study at Japanese higher education institutions.