Kyrgyz woman injured in Northern Cyprus attack remains in intensive care

The condition of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan who sustained serious stab wounds in an attack in Northern Cyprus remains critical but stable, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
The Foreign Ministry also said that law enforcement authorities in Northern Cyprus have opened a criminal case. The Turkish citizen suspected of carrying out the attack is also in serious condition. Investigators plan to question him once doctors allow investigative procedures to be conducted.
On August 3, the citizen of Kyrgyzstan sustained serious stab wounds in an attack in the territory of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Following the incident, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry took the situation under control and has maintained contact with local authorities and the medical facility.