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Mobile operators, notaries, credit bureaus may be allowed to verify passports

In Kyrgyzstan, it is proposed to expand the list of organizations authorized to verify citizens’ data through the State National Passport Registry. A draft Cabinet of Ministers resolution has been submitted for public discussion.

Access to up-to-date information on the validity of ID cards is proposed to be granted to mobile operators, credit bureaus, state and private notaries, certification authorities and financial institutions.

These organizations will be able to check whether a passport is valid and whether it has been reported lost or identified as counterfeit. The verification will be required when issuing SIM cards, carrying out notarial procedures, creating credit histories and issuing electronic signature certificates.

Data verification will only be carried out with the citizen’s consent to the transfer of personal information.

The draft document stipulates that refusal to provide such consent may become grounds for refusing service or carrying out a transaction.

This provision will apply in cases provided for by legislation on combating money laundering and the financing of criminal activities.

The explanatory note states that after the adoption of the new procedure in July 2026, mobile operators, notaries, credit bureaus and certification authorities were excluded from the list of recipients of information from the passport registry. The proposed amendments are intended to eliminate the resulting legal gap.
link: https://24.kg/english/384254/
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