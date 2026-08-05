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Insurance part of pensions in Kyrgyzstan to increase by 20 percent

Starting October 1, the insurance part of pensions in Kyrgyzstan will be increased by 20 percent. However, this does not mean that each pensioner’s entire payment will increase by a fifth, Social Fund Chairman Baktiyar Aliev told reporters.

The indexation will only affect the insurance part of the pension. The basic part, guaranteed by the state, will not be taken into account when calculating the increase.

For example, if a pensioner receives 13,170 soms, 3,170 soms is the basic part and 10,000 soms is the insurance part. After indexation, the increase will be 2,000 soms, and the total pension will increase to 15,170 soms.

Thus, the actual increase in the total payment in this example will be approximately 15 percent, not 20.

To calculate the increase independently, a pensioner needs to determine the amount of the insurance part of their pension and multiply it by 20 percent. The basic part should not be added to the calculation.

The minimum pension after indexation will be 8,800 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/384243/
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