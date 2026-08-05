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Three detained for attempting to transport nearly 30 kg of precursor

Batken customs officers, in cooperation with the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), have prevented an attempt to illegally transport nearly 30 kilograms of a chemical precursor, the State Customs Service reported.

During an inspection, officers stopped a Ford Transit vehicle heading toward the Uzbek enclave Tash-Tobo.

Inside the vehicle, they found a 20-liter container with a liquid that had not been declared in the documents and had a strong acidic odor. An examination determined that the substance was sulfuric acid with a concentration of more than 80 percent. Its total weight was 29 kilograms and 811.5 grams.

A criminal case has been opened. During the investigation, two citizens of Uzbekistan and one citizen of Kyrgyzstan were detained.

In addition, during a search of a workshop in the village of Arpa, Kadamdzhai district, another five-liter plastic container with a suspected acid-containing liquid was found. It has been sent for examination.

Investigative activities are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/384206/
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