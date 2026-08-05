Gas supply suspended in part of Bishkek from August 5 to 7

Bishkekgaz gas service announced that natural gas supply has been temporarily suspended from August 5 to 7 due to maintenance work on an underground medium-pressure gas pipeline.

The outage affects the area bordered by the following streets:

Lermontov Street, the railway line, Lenin Street, Kalinin Street, Zhibek Zholu Avenue, Big Chui Canal, Gorodok Energetikov, Alamedin-1 microdistrict, Gorodok Stroiteley, Uchkun microdistrict, Uchkun residential area, the CNG station, and Bishkek Sut.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience and asks consumers to use alternative energy sources during the period of the gas shutdown. The work is being carried out to ensure reliable and safe gas supplies.