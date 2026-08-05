More than 25 athletes left without air tickets, suspect detained

A woman suspected of fraud involving the sale of airline tickets has been detained in Bishkek, the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district reported.

On August 4, more than 25 people filed complaints with the police. According to them, the woman received money from each of them under the pretext of arranging airline tickets but failed to fulfill her obligations.

The preliminary damage is estimated at around 2.1 million soms. The exact amount is being determined.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Fraud.»

The 33-year-old suspect has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking other possible victims and anyone with information related to the case to contact law enforcement authorities.

Earlier, the national ITF taekwondo team of Kyrgyzstan was unable to fly to the Asian Championship in Mongolia due to the alleged fraud. This was announced in a video address by Sardor Rakhimshaikhov, Vice President of Kyrgyzstan’s ITF Taekwondo Federation.