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At-Bashi resident suspected of 4.1 million soms fraud

Police in At-Bashy district of Naryn region have detained a man suspected of fraud amounting to 4,115 million soms, the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to investigators, the 35-year-old resident of the village of At-Bashi took foals, calves, and sheep from local residents between January and April 2026, promising to fatten them up or sell them in Issyk-Kul region and then return the money to the owners.

However, investigators discovered that the cattle were sold at Tokmok market, and the suspect spent the proceeds on himself. Criminal cases under the article «Fraud» have been opened in connection with these incidents.

Law enforcement agencies are currently identifying all possible victims. Anyone who may have been harmed by the suspect’s actions or who has information on the case is asked to contact the nearest police station or the Department of Internal Affairs of At-Bashy district.
link: https://24.kg/english/384191/
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