Kazakhstan to completely reconstruct its road checkpoints in 2027

In 2027, Kazakhstan will carry out a complete reconstruction of its road checkpoints. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced this during a teleconference dedicated to the start of construction of several strategic highways.

In his speech, he emphasized that Kazakhstan serves as the main bridge connecting Europe and Asia. The majority of overland freight traffic between East and West passes through Kazakhstan.

«Over the past five years, the volume of road freight transport has doubled. Last year, revenue from this type of service reached 1.5 trillion tenge. As is known, eight international corridors pass through Kazakhstan. Approximately 35,000 vehicles travel along these highways daily. Last year, 13,000 kilometers of roads were built and repaired, 6,000 of which were put into operation. In 2027, road checkpoints will be completely reconstructed. Such large-scale work will be carried out for the first time since the country’s independence,» the head of state noted.

It is worth noting that there are eight international checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, seven of which are road crossings and one is rail crossing.