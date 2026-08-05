“Grease my palm”: Kyrgyz police officer tarnishes country’s image

Kazakh traveler Marat Sadykov reported a possible extortion by a police officer in Kyrgyzstan. He made the claim after completing a 36-day road expedition through Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan.

According to the traveler, the incident occurred in Korday, before he crossed the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. A police officer allegedly stopped his vehicle, did not introduce himself, and demanded to see his documents.

Sadykov claims that the officer raised several issues regarding the vehicle’s equipment. In particular, the officer allegedly stated that the car was only allowed to have one fog light, which had to be covered with a protective case.

«In the end, he reached his hand through the vehicle door, hinting that he wanted me to ‘grease his palm.’ I gave him the remaining soms. The amount was small. I was very tired and did not want to argue — I just wanted to go home,» the traveler wrote.

He noted that he has visited more than 20 countries across Europe and Asia during his travels. However, according to Sadykov, he had never previously encountered such treatment toward Kazakh drivers.

The Kyrgyz police have not yet provided an official comment regarding the allegations.