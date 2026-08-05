14:14
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

“Grease my palm”: Kyrgyz police officer tarnishes country’s image

Kazakh traveler Marat Sadykov reported a possible extortion by a police officer in Kyrgyzstan. He made the claim after completing a 36-day road expedition through Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan.

According to the traveler, the incident occurred in Korday, before he crossed the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. A police officer allegedly stopped his vehicle, did not introduce himself, and demanded to see his documents.

Sadykov claims that the officer raised several issues regarding the vehicle’s equipment. In particular, the officer allegedly stated that the car was only allowed to have one fog light, which had to be covered with a protective case.

«In the end, he reached his hand through the vehicle door, hinting that he wanted me to ‘grease his palm.’ I gave him the remaining soms. The amount was small. I was very tired and did not want to argue — I just wanted to go home,» the traveler wrote.

He noted that he has visited more than 20 countries across Europe and Asia during his travels. However, according to Sadykov, he had never previously encountered such treatment toward Kazakh drivers.

The Kyrgyz police have not yet provided an official comment regarding the allegations.
link: https://24.kg/english/384185/
views: 229
Print
Related
Kyrgyz woman seriously injured in knife attack in Northern Cyprus
Foreign worker killed in mine collapse in Sulyukta
Car rams adjacent area of high-rise building in Bishkek
Teenager hospitalized after possible use of psychotropic substances
Boy injured by electric shock in Bishkek dies
Boy falls into coma after electric shock in Bishkek
Train from Balykchy to Bishkek attacked with stones near Novopokrovka
24-year-old mother of two found hanged in Osh region
14-year-old girl trapped under rubble during building demolition in Osh
Weapons used to detain violators who damaged state border barriers
Popular
State accreditation: Transfer of medical school, college students begins State accreditation: Transfer of medical school, college students begins
Free concerts to be held during F1H2O World Championship in Issyk-Kul region Free concerts to be held during F1H2O World Championship in Issyk-Kul region
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan opens new chapter in history by hosting UIM F1H2O Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan opens new chapter in history by hosting UIM F1H2O
Businesses in Central Asia suffered billions in losses - Wildberries founder Businesses in Central Asia suffered billions in losses - Wildberries founder
5 August, Wednesday
14:10
Up to 70% of draft-age youth in Kyrgyzstan deemed unfit for military service Up to 70% of draft-age youth in Kyrgyzstan deemed unfit...
12:49
Blogger arrested for three days for indecent behavior in public place
12:42
Three detained for attempting to transport nearly 30 kg of precursor
12:31
Designs for civil servants’ clothing with national elements developed
12:24
Mudflow floods yards of 18 houses in Ak-Talaa district — Emergencies Ministry