Kyrgyz woman seriously injured in knife attack in Northern Cyprus

A 22-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan sustained severe knife wounds in an attack in Northern Cyprus. The incident occurred on August 3 at a Metropol supermarket in Lefkoşa.

According to local police, a 31-year-old man stabbed the woman several times before inflicting a knife wound to his own throat. Both were hospitalized. According to unconfirmed reports, the suspect is a citizen of Turkmenistan.

The victim underwent emergency surgery. Local media report that she remains in critical condition, with her life still at risk due to significant blood loss and serious internal injuries.

Police in Northern Cyprus are investigating the incident as an attempted murder. The motive for the attack has not yet been disclosed.

Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the victim is a Kyrgyz citizen. The ministry said the Kyrgyz Embassy in Turkey is working with law enforcement authorities in Northern Cyprus to establish the full circumstances of the incident. The case is under the close supervision of both the Foreign Ministry and the diplomatic mission.

Several Kazakh media outlets initially reported that the victim was a citizen of Kazakhstan and that the country’s Foreign Ministry had taken the case under its supervision. The ministry later clarified that the woman was born in Kazakhstan but holds citizenship of Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry subsequently officially confirmed her citizenship.