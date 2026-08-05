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Foreign worker killed in mine collapse in Sulyukta

A mine collapse in Sulyukta left two workers trapped underground, Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) reported.

The ministry said that 24 rescuers were dispatched to the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that four support structures collapsed at a depth of 50 meters, causing approximately 30 cubic meters of rock to fall.

A Chinese national identified as Ya.Yu., 60, was the first worker rescued from beneath the debris. He was handed over to an emergency medical team for treatment.

During the rescue operation, a secondary collapse occurred, trapping five MES rescuers. Thanks to a prompt response, all of them were successfully pulled to safety.

The body of the second foreign miner, who remained trapped under the rubble, was later recovered by fellow miners.
link: https://24.kg/english/384169/
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