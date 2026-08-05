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Tolobai uulu Ilgiz appointed Vice President of International Kok-Boru Federation

Tolobai uulu Ilgiz has been appointed Vice President of the International Kok-Boru Federation.

According to the organization, he will coordinate the development and popularization of the national sport, as well as facilitate the implementation of international projects and strengthen cooperation between organizations.

Tolobai uulu Ilgiz was born on June 29, 1992, in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region.

In 2010, he entered the Ishenaly Arabaev Kyrgyz State University in Bishkek. He is currently completing his degree in law at the International University of Jalal-Abad region.

His involvement in kok-boru began in 2021, when he organized Chatkal district team’s participation in Nooruz national tournament held in Issyk-Kul region. He subsequently became head of the district team.

In 2022, he was elected deputy head of Kok-boru Federation of Jalal-Abad region, and assumed its leadership in 2023. Under his leadership, the annual national tournament Victory Cup, dedicated to May 9, was successfully organized, as well as a large-scale tournament in memory of Moldomusa Kongantiev, involving 37 teams.

At the initiative of Tolobai uulu Ilgiz, Zhashtyk team was revived, winning the Nooruz tournament among First League teams in 2023 and earning the right to compete in the Major League.
link: https://24.kg/english/384167/
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