25-year-old Saadat Asylbekova to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss World 2026

Twenty-five-year-old Saadat Asylbekova will represent Kyrgyzstan at the 75th Miss World 2026 international beauty pageant.

According to the organizers of the Miss Kyrgyzstan national beauty contest, Asylbekova was selected based on her international pageant experience, successful modeling career, and level of preparation.

She previously represented Kyrgyzstan at the Top Model of the World 2022 competition, where she placed among the top 15 finalists. In 2016, she won the Miss Bikini Kyrgyzstan title.

Born in Talas region and raised in Bishkek, the 25-year-old model is 180 centimeters tall and speaks fluent English.

She graduated from Bilimkana—AUCA High School in Bishkek and later earned a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management from Les Roches Marbella in Spain.

Asylbekova works professionally as a model and collaborates with international agencies in Italy and Russia. She has worked in Milan and participated in commercial and editorial photo shoots, including projects for Vogue Italia.

As part of the Beauty With a Purpose program at Miss World 2026, she will present a social initiative supporting people undergoing cancer treatment. According to the pageant organizers, the project is deeply personal and inspired by her family’s experience.

Since 2024, Asylbekova has been volunteering with the Sadaqah Zakyat public association. Together with donors, the organization provides assistance to people facing difficult life circumstances, including cancer patients. Its support includes financial aid as well as emotional and psychological assistance.

The 75th anniversary Miss World beauty pageant will take place in Vietnam from August 9 to September 5, 2026. The opening ceremony will be held in Hanoi, while the final week of events and the grand finale will take place in Nha Trang. More than 120 contestants from around the world are expected to participate.

Last year, Kyrgyzstan was represented at Miss World 2025 by Aizhan Chanacheva, whose Beauty With a Purpose project focused on combating the practice of bride kidnapping (ala kachuu) and promoting girls’ right to education.