Hemodialysis services billed for deceased patients, losses at 227 million soms

Kyrgyzstan’s Prosecutor General’s Service opened a criminal case over alleged violations in the provision of state-funded hemodialysis services.

According to the supervisory authority, false information was entered into medical records and the automated Hemodialysis information system. In particular, dialysis procedures were reportedly recorded for patients after their deaths and for citizens who were outside the country at the time.

Investigators also found cases in which multiple dialysis sessions were registered simultaneously on the same artificial kidney machine. In addition, several private clinics allegedly provided services beyond the capacity permitted under their operating licenses.

The damage to the state has been estimated at 226,967 million soms.

The criminal case has been launched against several officials on charges of corruption and negligence.

The investigation is ongoing.