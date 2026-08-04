Kyrgyzstan to build first IBA boxing gym

Kyrgyzstan will build its first boxing gym under the International Boxing Association (IBA), IBA President Umar Kremlev announced.
The new sports facility will be named after honored coach Beisenbek Sabatarov.
According to the statement, the decision was made in recognition of Sabatarov’s long-standing contribution to the development of boxing in Kyrgyzstan and his work in training world champions.
The exact location of the gym and the expected opening date have not yet been announced.
International Boxing Association (IBA)
The IBA is an international sports organization that holds world championships and other boxing competitions for men and women. Its president is Russian national Umar Kremlev. He was first elected head of the organization, then known as AIBA, in December 2020 and received a new mandate in May 2022.
Before that, Kremlev headed the Russian Boxing Federation and held leadership positions in AIBA. During his tenure, the association changed its name to IBA and increased prize money at major international tournaments.
In June 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) withdrew recognition of the IBA, citing unresolved issues related to governance, finances, and judging. As a result, the IBA is no longer responsible for boxing tournaments at the Olympic Games. The organization has disputed the IOC’s claims and continues to hold its own championships and other competitions.