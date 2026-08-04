Kyrgyzstan to build first IBA boxing gym

Kyrgyzstan will build its first boxing gym under the International Boxing Association (IBA), IBA President Umar Kremlev announced.

Photo Internet. Umar Kremlev

The new sports facility will be named after honored coach Beisenbek Sabatarov.

According to the statement, the decision was made in recognition of Sabatarov’s long-standing contribution to the development of boxing in Kyrgyzstan and his work in training world champions.

The exact location of the gym and the expected opening date have not yet been announced.