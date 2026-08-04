18:02
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

Kyrgyzstan to speed up fuel imports, strengthen petroleum market monitoring

Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Erlist Akunbekov held a meeting with heads of companies involved in the supply and sale of fuel and lubricants.

The participants discussed the implementation of new agreements on petroleum product imports, the situation in domestic and global fuel markets, and the current volumes of fuel reserves in companies’ storage facilities.

Following the meeting, Akunbekov said the state is providing subsidies in a timely manner to ensure fuel supplies for the domestic market.

According to him, all filling stations across the regions should operate normally without any restrictions.

In addition, relevant state agencies were instructed to accelerate the conclusion and implementation of new agreements on petroleum product imports and strengthen monitoring of the fuel market situation.
link: https://24.kg/english/384112/
views: 128
Print
Related
Adylbek Kasymaliev warns of further gasoline price increases
Petrol prices in Bishkek nearly twice as high as in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet discusses fuel supply for domestic market
Amangeldiev: Russia supported resumption of fuel supplies to Kyrgyzstan
Azerbaijan ready to supply petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan agrees with Russia on monthly supplies of 100,000 tons of fuel
Fuel prices without state compensation measures revealed in Kyrgyzstan
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan to be regulated by new agreement
Cabinet holds talks in Moscow on supplies of all types of fuel
Gasoline prices in Bishkek rise by 2 soms
Popular
Leaders of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan sign Cholpon-Ata Declaration Leaders of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan sign Cholpon-Ata Declaration
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan support Kyrgyzstan's initiative on single tourist visa Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan support Kyrgyzstan's initiative on single tourist visa
Russia donates over 1,700 tons of food aid to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates over 1,700 tons of food aid to Kyrgyzstan
Free concerts to be held during F1H2O World Championship in Issyk-Kul region Free concerts to be held during F1H2O World Championship in Issyk-Kul region
4 August, Tuesday
17:18
Kyrgyzstan to speed up fuel imports, strengthen petroleum market monitoring Kyrgyzstan to speed up fuel imports, strengthen petrole...
17:08
Cabinet Chairman names two key projects for Kyrgyzstan’s future
17:02
Kyrgyzstan's debt to China decreases to $1.4 billion
16:47
Adylbek Kasymaliev warns of further gasoline price increases
16:40
Each investment project assigned a minister, failures to be punished