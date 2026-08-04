Kyrgyzstan to speed up fuel imports, strengthen petroleum market monitoring

Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Erlist Akunbekov held a meeting with heads of companies involved in the supply and sale of fuel and lubricants.

The participants discussed the implementation of new agreements on petroleum product imports, the situation in domestic and global fuel markets, and the current volumes of fuel reserves in companies’ storage facilities.

According to him, all filling stations across the regions should operate normally without any restrictions.

Following the meeting, Akunbekov said the state is providing subsidies in a timely manner to ensure fuel supplies for the domestic market.

In addition, relevant state agencies were instructed to accelerate the conclusion and implementation of new agreements on petroleum product imports and strengthen monitoring of the fuel market situation.