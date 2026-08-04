Cabinet Chairman names two key projects for Kyrgyzstan’s future

Kambar-Ata Hydropower Plant 1 and China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway are the country’s largest strategic projects, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, the launch of Kambar-Ata HPP 1 will allow Kyrgyzstan to significantly reduce its dependence on imported electricity and, in the future, export power to other countries.

The construction of the China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway, the Cabinet head noted, is expected to turn Kyrgyzstan into a major transit hub and open new cargo routes connecting Asian and European countries.

At the same time, Kasymaliev called investment in education the most important long-term priority.

«The most important project is educated citizens. Investment in knowledge will give the country the main impetus for development,» he said.