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Kyrgyzstan's debt to China decreases to $1.4 billion

Kyrgyzstan’s debt to China has decreased from approximately $1.7 billion to $1.4 billion. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, the Kyrgyz Republic has not received new loans from China in recent years, and previous loans are being gradually repaid.

Kasymaliev noted that China currently accounts for just over 20 percent of the country’s external debt.

Other major creditors of Kyrgyzstan include the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund. Most of these loans are provided for long terms and at preferential rates.

The Cabinet Chairman reported that the Kyrgyz Republic’s public debt is approximately 42 percent of GDP. While the law allows for its increase to 60 percent, the president has instructed that the figure be kept below 50 percent.

Kasymaliev emphasized that public debt alone does not indicate a critical situation.

For comparison, he cited data from developed countries, where debt often exceeds annual GDP.

The head of the Cabinet also explained what a budget surplus means. He said that it is not free money that remains unused. Additional revenues are pre-allocated to development, capitalization of state-owned enterprises, and debt repayment.

He reported that in 2015, the national budget was approximately 115 billion soms, and by the end of last year, it exceeded 600 billion.

Currently, over 200 billion soms are allocated from the budget for wages alone.

Adylbek Kasymaliev added that the authorities will continue to increase wages, pensions, and benefits as budget revenues grow. At the same time, to improve the lives of unemployed citizens, he said, it is necessary to create new jobs and attract investment in the construction of enterprises.
link: https://24.kg/english/384108/
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