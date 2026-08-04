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Adylbek Kasymaliev warns of further gasoline price increases

Gasoline and diesel fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan will gradually increase. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev stated in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, the country imports over 90 percent of its fuel and lubricants, so the domestic market is directly dependent on external prices, the geopolitical situation, and transportation costs.

We are currently keeping prices under control, but they will still gradually increase.

Adylbek Kasymaliev

He noted that supplies from Russia have become more difficult than before. The authorities are negotiating with several countries and are exploring alternative routes.

Fuel is also currently being imported from Belarus. The first batch of five tanker trucks has been delivered from China.

The Cabinet of Ministers is discussing the possibility of transporting fuel by rail, as road transportation is expensive.

Kyrgyzstan is also negotiating with Uzbekistan. According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, the Uzbek side is ready to supply approximately 20,000 tons of petroleum products per month after refining imported oil at its refineries.

Supplies from Turkey and European countries are being considered. However, such routes require transportation across the Caspian Sea and across several countries, significantly increasing the cost of fuel.

The Cabinet Chairman stated that the state is subsidizing prices for diesel fuel, liquefied gas, and AI 92 gasoline. This makes them approximately 20-25 soms lower than in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

However, it is impossible to permanently offset the entire increase from the budget, as this would require billions of soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/384104/
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