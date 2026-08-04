Each investment project assigned a minister, failures to be punished

Heads of ministries and government agencies have been assigned responsibility for major investment projects in Kyrgyzstan. They are expected to oversee the construction of enterprises and help remove administrative barriers. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, the practice was adopted from Uzbekistan. Each minister has been assigned several projects, while some government agencies have been tasked with supervising a larger number of investment initiatives.

«The minister has to visit the site, speak with the investor, and find out whether any problems have arisen. If he is unaware of the situation at the assigned facility, he will be held accountable,» the head of the Cabinet said.

Kasymaliev noted that the main obstacles for businesses often arise at the middle and lower levels of public administration. Therefore, responsible officials must resolve emerging issues directly on the ground.

According to preliminary data, more than 100 enterprises are expected to be launched and over 20,000 jobs created within the framework of investment projects over the next two years.

The Cabinet Chairman emphasized that the authorities do not distinguish between foreign and domestic investors. If a Kyrgyz entrepreneur plans to build a large industrial facility, they should receive the same conditions and support.

For small and medium-sized businesses, preferential lending programs are available. Entrepreneurs can receive loans for agricultural processing, construction of small poultry farms, dairy enterprises, and the development of the light industry sector.

According to Kasymaliev, commercial banks can issue loans at 16 percent interest, with the state subsidizing 10 percents.

The remaining 6 percent under certain programs is covered by the Presidential Fund, making the loan effectively interest-free for entrepreneurs.

The Cabinet head added that growth in industry and construction has already led to a shortage of workers.

He called on Kyrgyz labor migrants to return to the country, noting that new jobs are being created at factories, plants, and construction sites.

At the same time, Kasymaliev acknowledged that some migrants are reluctant to return because saving money is easier for them abroad. According to him, some cite high expenses related to weddings and family events in Kyrgyzstan as one of the reasons.