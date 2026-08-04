Kyrgyzstan's GDP could exceed 2 trillion soms by end of year - Cabinet

Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product could exceed 2 trillion soms by the end of 2026. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, preliminary results indicate that the figure has approached this mark and exceeded 1.9 trillion soms. The National Statistical Committee will update the data in the fall after receiving complete information.

I am confident that we will exceed 2 trillion soms. Adylbek Kasymaliev

The head of the Cabinet stated that Kyrgyzstan could have achieved more significant development even earlier if previous leaders had prevented family interests from interfering in governance and had consistently fought corruption.

According to him, foreign investors came to the country in the first years of independence, but some of them left for neighboring countries due to corruption risks and a lack of favorable conditions. He cited as an example a car assembly project that was eventually implemented in Uzbekistan.

The Cabinet Chairman noted that over the past four to five years, the authorities have begun to make up for lost time. He cited the transfer of Kumtor to Kyrgyzstan’s full control as one of the important decisions.

«Previously, we were convinced that Kyrgyzstan would lose the case in the international courts. However, thanks to the president’s decisiveness, we were able to reach an agreement, and the country retained its largest gold mining enterprise,» Kasymaliev stated.

He linked Kyrgyzstan’s increased international standing to its election to the UN Security Council and the removal of Kyrgyz airlines from the European Union’s blacklist.

According to the Cabinet Chairman, the Kyrgyz delegation negotiated with countries in Africa, Latin America, and other regions to secure a seat on the UN Security Council. Central Asian states also provided support to Kyrgyzstan.

Kasymaliev noted that leaving the EU aviation blacklist required upgrading airport infrastructure, acquiring aircraft, amending legislation, and undergoing international inspections.

The Cabinet Chairman emphasized that stability, clear laws, and a favorable tax policy are essential for attracting investors.

Investors do not come looking for us. We must go and seek investors. Adylbek Kasymaliev

As previously reported, Kyrgyzstan’s economy showed strong growth in the first half of 2026. According to preliminary data from the National Statistical Committee, gross domestic product (GDP) reached 960 billion soms, an 11.9 percent increase compared to the first six months of last year.