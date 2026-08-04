Minimum pension in Kyrgyzstan to rise from October 1

The minimum pension in Kyrgyzstan will increase by 1,700 soms from October 1, reaching 8,800 soms. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to Kasymaliev, the upcoming pension increase will represent a significant boost for beneficiaries.

The minimum pension will rise by approximately 24 percent, increasing from the current 7,100 soms to 8,800 soms.

Further details of the indexation, including the number of pensioners who will benefit and the total funding required, have not yet been disclosed.