Five bags of marijuana found in car trunk

Officers of the Interior Ministry’s Drug Control Service have dismantled a suspected criminal group allegedly involved in transporting and distributing cannabis-based drugs.

According to the ministry, on July 26, officers searched a Toyota Camry driven by T.Zh.M., 33, during active search measures. Five bags containing 28 kilograms and 666 grams of marijuana were discovered in the vehicle’s trunk.

Later the same day, three additional suspects were detained: E.D.D. (32), I.u.O. (31), and B.K.M. (42).

During searches of their homes in Dzhumgal district, Naryn region, police seized an additional 482 grams of marijuana. Officers also confiscated items they believe were used in the production of narcotics, including gauze, a gas cylinder, a gas burner, and various containers.

A criminal case has been opened under the article of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs with the intent to sell».

The investigation is ongoing to identify other possible members of the group and determine the drug supply routes.