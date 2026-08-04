State accreditation: Transfer of medical school, college students begins

Kyrgyzstan has launched a centralized procedure for transferring students from medical educational institutions that have not received state accreditation to accredited ones.The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to the ministry, students eligible for centralized transfer must submit an application and the required documents no later than August 10.

After receiving the documents, the receiving accredited higher education institution or college reviews them in accordance with the established procedure and makes the final decision on the student’s admission.

The centralized transfer of students is carried out exclusively within the framework of the established state procedure, free of charge, and without charging any fees.

According to the commission’s decision:

1. All students who are citizens of Kyrgyzstan and are studying at medical universities that have not received state accreditation will be transferred to the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy.

2. Students from Royal Metropolitan University will be transferred to the University of South Asia.

3. Students from Avicenna International University and Altamimi International University will be transferred to the International European University.

4. Students from the Pharmacy program at the Central Asian International Medical University will be transferred to Jalal-Abad State University, and students from the General Medicine program will be transferred to Jalal-Abad International University.

5. Students of Salymbekov University, Adam University, and the General Medicine program of Arabaev Kyrgyz State University will be transferred to the International Higher School of Medicine.

6. Students of the Eurasian International University and the International Medical University will be transferred to the International University of Kyrgyzstan.

7. Students of the Osh International Medical University will be transferred to Osh State University.

8. Students of the Bishkek International Medical Institute and the International University of Medicine and Science will be transferred to the Asian International University.

9. Students of the Dentistry and Pharmacy programs at the Kyrgyz Medical and Dental Institute and the Ala-Too International University will be transferred to RUVF.

10. Students of the Dentistry program at the International European University and the Dentistry program at Avicenna International University will be transferred to the Asian International University.

11. Students of the 10th semester of the Dentistry program at the International European University will be transferred to the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy.

According to the decision of the commission for the transfer of students of secondary medical educational institutions:

1. Students of the Kyrgyz Medical and Social College Unikum, Medical and Pharmaceutical College No. 1, and the Medical College at Avicenna Bilim University will be transferred to the Medical and Pharmaceutical College.

2. Students of the N. Pirogov Medical College will be transferred to the Kara-Balta Medical College.

3. Students of the Issyk-Kul Medical and Dental College will be transferred to the I. Akhunbaev Karakol Medical College.

4. Students of the Nursing and Obstetrics departments at the Kochkor-Ata Regional College will be transferred to the Mailuu-Suu Medical College, and the Pharmacy department will be transferred to the Jalal-Abad Medical College.

5. Students of the Nursing and General Medicine departments of the Medical College at the Toktomatov International University will be transferred to the Jalal-Abad Medical College.

6. Students of the Medical College at the Avicenna International Medical University will be transferred to the A. Moldogaziev Medical College in Bishkek.

7. Students majoring in Physical Therapy will be transferred, upon their personal application, to accredited medical colleges of their choice in the corresponding specialty.

Transfer of college students is permitted provided that the academic difference in the curricula does not exceed 30 academic credits. The host educational institution has the right to recognize (validate) academic credits based on the content of the educational program.

As a reminder, 34 universities in the republic were engaged in the training of medical personnel. Of these, 12 were public and 22 were private. In accordance with current legislation, three universities were not subject to state accreditation.

Only 24 educational institutions applied for this procedure. However, 13 medical universities in the Kyrgyz Republic were unable to obtain accreditation and are not allowed to continue teaching students. As a result, only 14 universities are authorized to teach medicine.