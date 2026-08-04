Traffic restrictions to begin on several streets in Bishkek from August 5

Starting August 5, phased temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in Bishkek due to the construction of new underground pedestrian crossings.

The crossings are planned at six locations:

Ankara Street, near Globus shopping center;

59/2, Auezov Street in Alamedin microdistrict

Near the intersection of 7 April and Oi-Tersken streets;

Baytik Baatyr Street, next to the mosque currently under construction;

Section of Ankara Street;

The intersection of Nurkamal and Aaly Tokombaev streets.

Construction work will be carried out in stages.

The Bishkek City Hall urges residents and visitors to plan their routes in advance, take temporary traffic restrictions into account, and follow road signs during the construction period.