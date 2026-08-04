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Kyrgyz athletes win four medals at GAMMA Asian Championships

Kyrgyz athletes demonstrated good results at the 2026 GAMMA Asian Championships, winning two gold and two silver medals in mixed martial arts (MMA).

  • Begaiym Akbalaeva won gold in the 61.2 kg weight class;
  • Amina Aibek won gold in the 56.7 kg weight class among U18 athletes;
  • Mirayida Tashpolotova won silver in the 56.7 kg weight class;
  • Almagul Zhorobekova won silver in the 52.2 kg weight class.

The GAMMA Asian Championship is a continental mixed martial arts tournament for athletes from Asian countries. The 2026 championship was held in Malaysia from July 29 to August 2.
link: https://24.kg/english/384076/
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Kyrgyz athletes win four medals at GAMMA Asian Championships