Kyrgyzstan approves accreditation rules for private clinics, healthcare workers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a new procedure for the accreditation of individuals and legal entities engaged in medical practice.

Under the resolution, state healthcare organizations will undergo accreditation at the expense of the republican budget using funds allocated for the implementation of the State Guarantees Program.

Private medical institutions, as well as individuals and legal entities providing medical services, will be required to cover the cost of accreditation themselves.

The Ministry of Health has been instructed to take the necessary measures to implement the new regulations.

The resolution was signed on August 3, 2026, and will enter into force in 10 days.