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 Women earn 23 percent less than men — ILO

Women make up half of the world’s population, yet they continue to face unequal opportunities in the labor market.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), in 2025 only 48 percent of women participated in the formal labor market, compared with 73 percent of men.

On average, women earn 23 percent less than men and perform more than three-quarters of all unpaid care work.

The gap is even more evident in leadership positions. According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), women hold around 38 percent of managerial positions and just over 31 percent of leadership roles worldwide. Their representation remains particularly low in sectors shaping the future of economic growth, innovation, and investment.

Despite progress, women continue to face unequal access to decent work, unpaid caregiving responsibilities, stereotypes, violence, and workplace harassment. The situation is further aggravated by discrimination based on race, ethnicity, disability, age, socioeconomic status, or migration status.
link: https://24.kg/english/384067/
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