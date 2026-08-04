Askat Alagozov denies reports of foreign military personnel in Kyrgyzstan

Presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov denied reports circulating on social media that armed foreign forces are allegedly operating in the country.

According to him, all such claims are untrue. Alagozov’s post was a response to a video by user Aidar Raev, in which the author claims that foreign military mercenaries are allegedly stationed in Kyrgyzstan guarding certain facilities.

«Not a single armed foreign citizen is guarding any facilities in our country. This is prohibited by law. I declare with full responsibility: there are no armed forces or other security agencies of any foreign state on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. And there cannot be,» Alagozov wrote.

He emphasized that security at the deposits and other major joint projects is ensured by Kyrgyz police and private security companies. The presidential press secretary added that the author of the video about foreign military personnel, Aidar Raev, has been a U.S. citizen since 2024. To support his claims, he posted a photo of Raev’s U.S. passport.

«Instead of making up stories while he’s there, he could at least ask his relatives who live here. Apparently, there are external forces that are not interested in Kyrgyzstan’s development. People like Aidarbek, consciously or unconsciously, become instruments of these forces,» Alagozov wrote.

According to the presidential press secretary, the only foreign military facility in Kyrgyzstan is the Russian joint military facility in Kant town, which operates within the framework of the republic’s international obligations under the CSTO.

He urged citizens to verify the accuracy of information and not to disseminate or repost such publications.

According to the press secretary, the dissemination of false information may be aimed at provoking and destabilizing the situation.