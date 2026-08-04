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Kyrgyz Madaniyat Service granted tax benefits for imports

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has included the state institution Kyrgyz Madaniyat Service under the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy in the list of organizations eligible for tax exemptions when importing certain categories of goods.

The relevant resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The institution has been added to the government-approved lists of importers whose goods are exempt from value-added tax (VAT) and sales tax.

The amendments were made to the Cabinet resolution No. 709 dated November 22, 2024.

The document was signed on July 31, 2026, and will enter into force in ten days after its publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/384053/
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