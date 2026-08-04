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Illegal import of 20 tons of flour prevented in Talas region

Employees of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, during a tax inspection raid in Talas region, uncovered an attempt to illegally import unregistered flour from Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states through Chon-Kapka checkpoint.

During the inspection of four trucks, officials found that the volume of imported flour was understated in the accompanying documents. The total volume of unaccounted flour was 20 tons, with a preliminary estimated value of around 800,000 soms.

The vehicles have been impounded. Measures are being taken against those responsible in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/384046/
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