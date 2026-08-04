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Petrol prices in Bishkek nearly twice as high as in Kazakhstan

As of August 4, 2026, the average price of AI 92 gasoline in Bishkek stands at 86.9 soms per liter. Data from the State Antimonopoly Regulation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic say.

For comparison, the same type of fuel costs 46.8 soms per liter in Kazakhstan, 78.3 soms in Russia, and 78.5 soms in Belarus. Meanwhile, prices are higher in Uzbekistan at 94.9 soms, Tajikistan at 118.2 soms, and Armenia at 124.8 soms per liter.

In Bishkek, AI 95 gasoline is sold at an average price of 109.9 soms per liter. Diesel fuel costs 99.9 soms, while liquefied gas is priced at 48.8 soms per liter.

Among the countries compared, Kazakhstan has the lowest fuel prices: AI 95 — 60.7 soms per liter, diesel — 64.8 soms, and gas — 21 soms per liter.

The highest diesel prices were recorded in Tajikistan at 156 soms per liter, while in Armenia diesel costs 141.6 soms per liter.

The Antimonopoly Regulation Service said it continues efforts to stabilize prices and regulate the fuel and lubricants market.
link: https://24.kg/english/384044/
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