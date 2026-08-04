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Kyrgyzstan's taekwondo team misses Asian Championship due to fraud

The national ITF taekwondo team of Kyrgyzstan was unable to travel to the Asian Championship in Mongolia due to alleged fraud. Vice President of the Kyrgyz ITF Taekwondo Federation Sardor Rakhimshaikhov said in a video address.

According to him, the team was scheduled to complete accreditation today, while the competition is set to begin tomorrow. However, the athletes were unable to depart on Almaty—Beijing—Ulaanbaatar flight because the airline tickets paid for by the federation had not actually been purchased, preventing the team from reaching the Asian Championship.

Rakhimshaikhov said that more than 2 million soms had been transferred for the purchase of the tickets.

«We had been preparing for this championship for more than six months. At the moment, we have only minimal chances of making it to the competition,» he said.

The federation has appealed to tour operators, airlines, and the country’s leadership for assistance in helping the national team reach Mongolia and participate in the Asian Championship. According to Rakhimshaikhov, the International and Asian ITF Taekwondo Federations are ready to extend the registration deadline for Kyrgyzstan’s team until tomorrow so that the athletes can still take part in the tournament.
link: https://24.kg/english/384041/
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