Primary accreditation of medical universities in Kyrgyzstan to be free of charge

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the procedure for state accreditation of organizations providing secondary and higher professional medical education. The relevant resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Under the new rules, the initial accreditation of medical educational institutions will be conducted free of charge.

The review of an application must take no more than one year, while the costs of the procedure will be covered from the national budget.

Scheduled accreditation will be carried out before the expiration of the current certificate. The educational institution itself will cover the costs. A new accreditation certificate will be issued for a period of at least five years.

An unscheduled inspection may be initiated if a medical educational organization has been deprived of state accreditation. In this case, the costs will also be borne by the institution.

State medical educational organizations will be allowed to cover scheduled accreditation expenses from budgetary and special funds.

Educational institutions will have the right to appeal inspection results to an independent appeals commission. No fee will be charged for filing an appeal.

If accreditation is denied, a repeated application may be submitted no earlier than one year later. The organization will be allowed to graduate students already enrolled during the current academic year but will be prohibited from admitting new students to the relevant programs.

Graduates of medical and pharmaceutical specialties will be required to pass a mandatory centralized licensing examination.

The resolution was signed on August 3, 2026, and will enter into force in 15 days after its publication.