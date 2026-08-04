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Foreign citizen detained in Bishkek for relieving himself in public place

A foreign citizen was detained in Bishkek for relieving himself in a public place.

According to the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district, police officers brought the foreign citizen, C.J., 41, to the police station. A report was filed against him under Article 126, «Petty Hooliganism,» of the Code of Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The man was reportedly placed in a temporary holding cell at the the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district in Bishkek.

Earlier, eyewitnesses reported a man relieving himself in a public place. The author of the video claimed that the offender was a foreign citizen.
link: https://24.kg/english/384028/
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