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Kyrgyzstan ranks 87th in Legatum Prosperity Index

Kyrgyzstan ranked 87th out of 161 in the Legatum Prosperity Index.

The index’s compilers rated Kyrgyzstan’s performance highest in the areas of security, healthcare, education, and living conditions.

Among Central Asian countries, the rankings were as follows:

  • Kazakhstan — 66th;
  • Kyrgyzstan — 87th;
  • Uzbekistan — 94th;
  • Tajikistan — 129th;
  • Turkmenistan — 150th.

Switzerland, Norway, and Ireland are the top three. Eritrea rounded out the list. The United States ranked 17th, and Russia — 103rd. Ukraine is not on the list.
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