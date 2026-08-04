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Muratbek Azymbakiev appointed Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN

Muratbek Azymbakiev has been appointed Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva. The presidential press service reported.

Muratbek Azymbakiev was born on July 26, 1965. On May 19, 2022, he was appointed Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan.

Education:

  • 1990 — Graduated with honors from the History Department of Mikhail Lomonosov Moscow State University;
  • 1992-1993 — Linguistic and diplomatic internship at the Japan Center in Tokyo, Japan;
  • 1993 — Graduated with honors from the Diplomatic Academy of the USSR/Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs;
  • 2002-2003 — Participant of the 17th International Courses for NATO Member States and Countries Participating in the Partnership for Peace Program at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (Switzerland).

Professional experience:

  • 1990-1991 — Lecturer at the Department of Political History at the Kasym Tynystanov Issyk-Kul Pedagogical Institute in Karakol;
  • 1993-1994 — Third, Second Secretary of the Department of Asian and Pacific Countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • 1994-1997 — Third, Second Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN (New York);
  • 1997 (April — June) — Second Secretary of the Department of International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • 1997-1998 — First Secretary of the Department of Eastern Countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • 1998-1999 — Assistant to the Minister and Secretary of the Board of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • 1999-2000 — Head of the Eastern Countries Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • 2000-2001 — Counselor, Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in India;
  • 2001-2002 — Counselor of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • 2003-2004 — Counselor, Department of Foreign Policy Planning and International Economic Relations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • 2004-2005 — Head of the CIS Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • 2005-2008 — Counselor, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva;
  • 2008-2015 — Deputy, Head of TIR Relations, Secretariat of the International Road Transport Union (IRU) in Geneva;
  • 2015-2016 — Head of the Secretariat of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • 2016-2017 — Director of the Third Political Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • 2017-2019 — Director of the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • 2019 (April-August) — Director of the Fourth Political Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • 2019-2021 — Senior Expert of the Department of Economic and Humanitarian Affairs of the SCO Secretariat;
  • 2021-2022 — Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization;
  • Since May 19, 2022 — Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Counselor of diplomatic service of 1st class. Married, has four children.
link: https://24.kg/english/384014/
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