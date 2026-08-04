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Vladimir Salo appointed head coach of Kyrgyz national youth football team

Vladimir Salo has been appointed head coach of the Kyrgyzstan’s U15 national youth football team, the Kyrgyz Football Federation reported.

Under the new head coach, the team will begin preparations for the 2026 FIFA U15 World Cup and the FIFA Festival 2026 tournament, which will be held in Azerbaijan from October 22 to 31.

Vladimir Salo has extensive experience as a head coach and assistant coach for professional football clubs and youth national teams in the Kyrgyz Republic.

He holds an AFC Category A coaching license, as well as AFC Category B and C licenses. These licenses meet international requirements for coaching youth national teams.

Vladimir Salo is a product of Kyrgyz football and has extensive experience playing at the professional level. From 1994 to 2004, he played for the Kyrgyz Republic national team, participating in numerous international matches and becoming one of the leading footballers of his generation.

After retiring from playing, Vladimir Salo devoted himself entirely to coaching. He worked with national teams of various age groups and professional clubs, making a significant contribution to the development of Kyrgyz football. His last position was at Dordoi Football Club, where he served as head coach.
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