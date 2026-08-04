World Nomad Games 2026 Secretariat releases video series on sports program

The International Secretariat of the 2026 World Nomad Games (WNG) has completed the release of its three-part promotional video series, «Heritage in Motion,» highlighting the traditional sports included in the program of the 6th World Nomad Games.

The series includes three short videos titled «Precision,» «Speed,» and «Strength.»

The first video, «Precision,» focuses on ordo and salbuurun, emphasizing the connection between traditional sports, marksmanship, strategic thinking, and the centuries-old traditions of nomadic peoples.

The second video, «Speed,» showcases equestrian disciplines and traditional competitions, including tyiyn enmei, kok boru, horse racing, and er enish.

The final video, «Strength,» highlights traditional wrestling and strength-based events such as mas-wrestling, tug of war, and strongman competitions. The authors stress that, in the culture of nomadic peoples, physical strength has always been inseparable from respect for one’s opponent, endurance, and strength of character.

The «Heritage in Motion» project is designed to introduce audiences to traditional sports while showcasing the cultural heritage of nomadic civilizations through a modern visual format.

The 6th World Nomad Games will be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6, 2026. The opening and closing ceremonies will take place in Bishkek, while the main competitions will be hosted in Cholpon-Ata. The event is expected to bring together around 3,000 athletes from 113 countries, competing for medals across dozens of traditional sports disciplines.