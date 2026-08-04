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Postage stamps to 100th anniversary of Kyrgyz first museum to be presented

On August 11, a ceremony will be held at the Mikhail Frunze Memorial House-Museum to present a series of postage stamps dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s first museum. The Ministry of Culture announced.

The series is a special philatelic issue reflecting the century-long history of Kyrgyzstan’s first museum. The postage stamps depict chapters in the museum’s history, the life of the outstanding statesman and military figure Mikhail Frunze, the historic museum building, and artistic images associated with the formation of Kyrgyz statehood.

The new series of postage stamps is valuable not only for philatelists but also for anyone interested in the history and cultural heritage of Kyrgyzstan. Moreover, the issue has high collector’s and souvenir value.

The series of postage stamps can be purchased at the Mikhail Frunze Memorial House-Museum.
link: https://24.kg/english/384004/
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