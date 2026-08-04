Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet discusses fuel supply for domestic market

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev chaired another meeting on ensuring a stable supply of fuel and lubricants to the domestic market.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of the relevant government agencies presented updates on the current situation in the fuel market, existing fuel reserves, and ongoing petroleum product deliveries.

The meeting focused on ensuring uninterrupted fuel supplies, assessing the adequacy of existing reserves, and strengthening coordination between government agencies and market participants.

Following the meeting, a number of instructions were made to the relevant government bodies and organizations.