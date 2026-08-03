1,100 kilometers of roads paved in Kyrgyzstan for seven months

As of August 1, 2026, at least 1,100 kilometers of roads in Kyrgyzstan had been fully paved, the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

This represents an increase of 645 kilometers compared to the same period last year. By August 1, 2025, about 455 kilometers of roads had been paved in the country.

Thus, the volume of roadwork has increased almost 2.5-fold.

The ministry notes that construction, reconstruction, and major repairs continue on both national and internal roads.

The work is proceeding according to the approved schedule and is being monitored by the Ministry of Transport.