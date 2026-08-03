16:35
USD 87.45
EUR 101.76
RUB 1.19
English

 Kyrgyzstan falls short of 2030 breastfeeding target — UNICEF

Breastfeeding is not only one of the most effective measures for protecting children’s health but also an investment in the future of Kyrgyzstan, the Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication said, citing UNICEF.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, supporting mothers with breastfeeding helps children survive and develop fully, contributes to better educational outcomes and higher productivity in the future, and brings significant economic benefits.

Every som invested in key nutrition improvement measures, including breastfeeding support, can generate from 22 to 25 soms in long-term economic returns.

At the same time, only 44 percent of children under six months in Kyrgyzstan are exclusively breastfed. This is significantly below the country’s commitment to increase the rate to 70 percent by 2030, adopted during the Paris Summit in 2025.

Continued breastfeeding also remains insufficient: only 27 percent of children aged 20–23 months continue to receive breast milk.

Breast milk provides infants with complete nutrition, strengthens the immune system and protects against common infectious diseases. It is also a safe, reliable and environmentally sustainable source of nutrition, including during emergencies.

The center emphasized that breastfeeding is not solely the responsibility of mothers. Successful continuation requires support from the healthcare system, families, employers and society as a whole.

The World Breastfeeding Week is held annually from August 1 to 7. Its goal is to raise awareness about the need to create supportive conditions for breastfeeding and strengthen assistance for women so that every mother can successfully breastfeed her child.
link: https://24.kg/english/383940/
views: 158
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan joins World Breastfeeding Week
Security Council and UNICEF discuss rehabilitation, reintegration of repatriates
Popular
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan support Kyrgyzstan's initiative on single tourist visa Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan support Kyrgyzstan's initiative on single tourist visa
Leaders of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan sign Cholpon-Ata Declaration Leaders of Central Asian states and Azerbaijan sign Cholpon-Ata Declaration
Russia donates over 1,700 tons of food aid to Kyrgyzstan Russia donates over 1,700 tons of food aid to Kyrgyzstan
F1H2O practice sessions begin on Issyk-Kul Lake F1H2O practice sessions begin on Issyk-Kul Lake
3 August, Monday
15:33
Kyrgyz scientist makes discovery that could contribute to fusion energy industry Kyrgyz scientist makes discovery that could contribute...
15:21
 Kyrgyzstan falls short of 2030 breastfeeding target — UNICEF
15:16
 Construction of railway to Cholpon-Ata to begin in 2027
15:11
Travel time on Bishkek–Balykchy train route to be reduced
14:48
Natural Resources Ministry strengthens oversight of waste recycling companies