 Construction of railway to Cholpon-Ata to begin in 2027

Construction of a railway to Cholpon-Ata will begin in 2027. Azamat Sakiev, general director of the state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, grant funds have been secured for a feasibility study.

«We will soon begin implementing the feasibility study and study the route. Survey work is painstaking, and this is very important for safety,» Azamat Sakiev said.

Previously, preparations were reported for one of the largest infrastructure projects on Issyk-Kul Lake—the construction of a ring railway around the lake. The first stage will be the Balykchy — Cholpon-Ata section, followed by Cholpon-Ata — Karakol.

Azamat Sakiev added that it is planned to open other new routes in the future.

«For example, next year we will consider the feasibility of a passenger train to Kochkor, so that residents of Naryn region can conveniently travel by train to Bishkek,» he noted.