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Natural Resources Ministry strengthens oversight of waste recycling companies

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan is strengthening its oversight of waste recycling companies. Companies that fail to obtain licenses may be subject to administrative penalties.

The ministry is working to license companies as part of its efforts to develop a circular economy, implement extended producer responsibility, and create a digital registry of waste recycling companies.

During pre-licensing inspections, specialists visited several companies recycling cardboard, paper, plastic, and textiles. These included Altyn Azhydaar LLC, Ellegiya LLC, Ak-Kaiyn LLC, Profiks-Yug LLC, Dukastoms LLC, and Datka KG LLC.

According to the ministry, the companies recycle waste paper into raw paper and corrugated cardboard for packaging, textile waste into thermal felt, carpets, and other products, and PET bottles into flex for export.

Polymer waste is used to make buckets, plastic pipes, brushes, and other household products.

The Ministry of Natural Resources noted that efforts to expand the list of recyclable waste and support green entrepreneurship will continue. State preferences and support measures are planned to be provided only to licensed companies.

Furthermore, the ministry urged all waste recyclers to obtain licenses in a timely manner to avoid liability for violations of environmental protection and licensing regulations.
link: https://24.kg/english/383934/
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Natural Resources Ministry strengthens oversight of waste recycling companies