Water supply to be suspended for almost 24 hours in 2 Bishkek microdistricts

Drinking water supply will be temporarily suspended in Bishkek’s 3rd and 7th microdistricts for almost 24 hours.

According to the municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal, water service will be cut off from 9:30 a.m. on August 4 until 2 a.m. on August 5. The water outage is related to works to relocate a 400-millimeter water pipeline.

Residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, as well as other social, household and industrial facilities located within the affected area will be left without water.

The enterprise apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and recommends that residents stock up on drinking water in advance.