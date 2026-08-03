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Railway from China: Kyrgyzstan places special focus on environmental protection

Kyrgyzstan is paying special attention to environmental protection during the construction of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway. Azamat Sakiev, director general of the state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the project is technically one of the most challenging initiatives.

«Kyrgyzstan is a mountainous country with many difficult sections, tunnels and bridges that will need to be built. Unlike winding mountain roads, railways must follow the most direct routes possible. The feasibility study was prepared by international-level specialists. Technically, it is a challenging project, but we are moving forward confidently. The project is proceeding without issues or delays and is even slightly ahead of schedule,» Sakiev said.

He added that Kyrgyzstan has many protected natural areas, making it essential to take environmental considerations into account.

«We should not damage nature, so we have been avoiding protected areas. In some cases, we have had to cut through mountains to build tunnels. Preserving the environment is extremely important,» Azamat Sakiev emphasized.

The China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway is considered one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region. The total length of the railway will be about 480 kilometers, with more than 304 kilometers passing through Kyrgyzstan.

In late December 2024, President Sadyr Japarov took part in a capsule-laying ceremony marking the start of the project’s construction.
link: https://24.kg/english/383930/
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